South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 235 ($3.18) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on S32. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.98) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

S32 opened at GBX 241 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. South32 has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 245.50 ($3.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.73%. South32’s payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

