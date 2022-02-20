South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 235 ($3.18) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on S32. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.98) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
S32 opened at GBX 241 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. South32 has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 245.50 ($3.32).
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.
