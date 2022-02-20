Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have commented on FRG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.