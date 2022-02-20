Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will announce sales of $211.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $770.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

