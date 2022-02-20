Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report sales of $171.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the highest is $177.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $727.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $737.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $799.17 million, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,353,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

