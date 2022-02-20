Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

