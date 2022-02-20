State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.76 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.34.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $991,621.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,199 shares of company stock worth $7,014,536. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.