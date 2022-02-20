BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.60 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDSI. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

BDSI stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,305.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

