Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.92.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$72.78 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.07. The company has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.88%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

