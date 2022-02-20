Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.93.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Driven Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

