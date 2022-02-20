NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Short Interest Up 28.8% in January

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,072,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,833,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.