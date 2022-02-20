Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.0 days.
Shares of Konecranes stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $49.67.
About Konecranes
