Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

