Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.04.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $287,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

