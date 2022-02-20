Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

