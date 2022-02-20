Reviewing LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveWorld and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.96 $370,000.00 $0.02 9.00 Janel $146.42 million 0.31 $5.20 million N/A N/A

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveWorld and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A Janel 3.26% 40.87% 6.97%

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment produces and sells monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York.

