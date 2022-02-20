Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.