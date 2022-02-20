Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post $119.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.30 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $89.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $619.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

