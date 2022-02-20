MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Financial Comparison

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

This table compares MiX Telematics and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 5.83% 8.27% 5.90% WM Technology N/A -3,839.41% -69.55%

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MiX Telematics and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 1 1 3.50 WM Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

MiX Telematics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $15.46, suggesting a potential upside of 220.05%. Given WM Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than MiX Telematics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and WM Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.20 $14.60 million $0.37 31.08 WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats WM Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.