AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

