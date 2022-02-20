Robert W. Baird Downgrades Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to Neutral

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNT. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of VNT opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

