JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.45 ($8.46).

Commerzbank stock opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.49 and a 200-day moving average of €6.48. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of €9.12 ($10.36). The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

