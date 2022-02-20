Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.96 ($9.05).

Shares of SHA opened at €6.54 ($7.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.12. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

