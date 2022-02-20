AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £115 by Barclays

Barclays set a £115 ($155.62) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.05) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($142.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,801 ($119.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,517.41. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,552.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,599.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 145.30 ($1.97) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.