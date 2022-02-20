ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.00 ($18.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.04 ($17.09).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.46 ($15.29) on Friday. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a 1-year high of €13.83 ($15.72). The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

