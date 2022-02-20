Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tokyo Electron in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Electron (TOELY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.