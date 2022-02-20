Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tokyo Electron in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

