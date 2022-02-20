Analysts Offer Predictions for CSL Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CSL in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $95.24 on Friday. CSL has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

