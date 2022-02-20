Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,415,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

