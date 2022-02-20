Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.93.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $200,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

