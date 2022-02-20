Telsey Advisory Group Trims Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Target Price to $32.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 45,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

