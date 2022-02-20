Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Shell has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

