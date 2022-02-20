Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.69. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 7,544 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02.
About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
