Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.69. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 7,544 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 17,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.