Head to Head Contrast: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brooks Automation and ASM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASM International 0 3 6 0 2.67

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. ASM International has a consensus target price of $329.68, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than ASM International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and ASM International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.59 $110.75 million $1.72 50.18 ASM International $1.52 billion 10.55 $326.01 million $9.84 33.50

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. ASM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% ASM International 26.69% 21.36% 17.75%

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASM International pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brooks Automation pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASM International pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASM International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASM International beats Brooks Automation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. ?The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

