Warby Parker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,026 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 821 put options.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.04 on Friday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 315,504 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,892,210 shares of company stock valued at $108,582,043 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $14,797,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

