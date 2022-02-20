Warby Parker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,026 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 821 put options.
NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.04 on Friday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $14,797,000.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
