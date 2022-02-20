iShares International Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,498 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,262% compared to the typical volume of 868 call options.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

