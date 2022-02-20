Model N (NYSE:MODN) & IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Critical Comparison

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Model N and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 0 5 0 3.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92

Model N currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.37%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $170.92, indicating a potential upside of 56.02%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Model N has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Model N and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $193.45 million 4.76 -$29.74 million ($0.86) -29.37 IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.48 $269.73 million $6.33 17.31

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -15.25% -10.06% -3.53% IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.05%

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Model N on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata. Its services include: business services, customer support, education services, express services, global customer success, managed services & support and strategic services. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

