Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.89. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

