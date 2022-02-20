Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.51. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 401,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,916. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

