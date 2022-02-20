APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. APA reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.
NASDAQ APA opened at $32.16 on Friday. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
APA Company Profile
APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
