Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $36.54

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.54, but opened at $35.35. Bilibili shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 46,171 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $280,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.