INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on INDUS in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of INDUS stock opened at €32.60 ($37.05) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. INDUS has a 12-month low of €28.70 ($32.61) and a 12-month high of €37.70 ($42.84). The company has a market capitalization of $876.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

