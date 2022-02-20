K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.04).

SDF opened at €21.03 ($23.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of €20.53 ($23.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.83. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.61.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

