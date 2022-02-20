Credit Suisse Group Raises STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target to €65.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($56.82).

STM stock opened at €38.25 ($43.47) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.07.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

