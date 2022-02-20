Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €232.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($263.64) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €215.27 ($244.62).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €186.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

