SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

