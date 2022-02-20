FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.83. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $209.79 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $207.61 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.