Brokers Offer Predictions for The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Japan Steel Works in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Steel Works’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Japan Steel Works in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Japan Steel Works stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Japan Steel Works has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $18.07.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $491.52 million for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.83%.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

