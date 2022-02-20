GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.05) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

GSK opened at GBX 1,567 ($21.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,622.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,526.85. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09). Also, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,678.35). Insiders have purchased 2,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,912 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

