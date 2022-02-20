REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

