PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPD. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

