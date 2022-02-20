NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NG opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $215,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 18,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $137,769.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,485 shares of company stock worth $1,720,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

